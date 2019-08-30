US Open 2019: Carla Suarez Navarro fined for lack of effort in opening match

Carla Suarez Navarro reached the US Open quarter-finals last year

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro has been fined $40,000 (£32,900) by the US Open for a perceived lack of effort in her first-round match against Timea Babos.

The 30-year-old retired with a lower back injury after losing the first set 6-2 to the Hungarian qualifier.

Officials said she "did not perform to the required professional standards".

The 28th seed violated the First Round Performance Rule, which can carry a fine of up to the full $58,000 prize money received for a first-round loss.

Tournament referee Soeren Friemel said: "After reviewing reports from the medical staff and the Grand Slam supervisors, the determination was made that Carla Suarez Navarro did not perform to the required professional standards."

Suarez Navarro said on Twitter she had not had "the easiest weeks" this year due to back pain but did not directly refer to the fine.

"We made our best effort to be ready and play our heart out, but it got really worse during my opening match in New York," she said. "Sad to leave this way from events I deeply appreciate."

American player Anna Tatishvili was fined her entire French Open first-round earnings of almost £41,000 in June, but successfully appealed against the decision.