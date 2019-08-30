US Open 2019: Johanna Konta beats Zhang Shuai to reach fourth round

Johanna Konta reached the French Open semi-finals and Wimbledon quarter-finals this year

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

British number one Johanna Konta was in devastating form to beat China's Zhang Shuai and reach the US Open fourth round.

The 29-year-old won 6-2 6-3 in 71 minutes to reach the last 16 for the third Grand Slam in a row.

Konta, ranked 16th in the world, will face Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova for a place in the quarter-finals.

She is the last Briton left in the singles at Flushing Meadows after Dan Evans lost to Roger Federer earlier.

