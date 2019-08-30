US Open 2019: Roger Federer beats Dan Evans to reach fourth round

Roger Federer is chasing a record sixth men's singles title at the US Open

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

British number two Dan Evans was outclassed as Swiss great Roger Federer rediscovered his best form to ease into the US Open fourth round.

Federer, 38, played with his trademark fluency in a 6-2 6-2 6-1 victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The third seed had dropped the first sets in both of his previous two matches, but played with a swagger.

Five-time champion Federer, who lost in the last 16 last year, will play David Goffin or Pablo Carreno Busta next.

The Swiss said he had done nothing differently in a bid to make a smoother start against Evans than he had against Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal and Bosnian Damir Dzumhur in the earlier rounds.

"Sometimes you have just got to trust everything you've done for so long," he said.

"Maybe Dan wasn't feeling great today - he played yesterday and maybe that was a competitive advantage.

"I played well and enjoyed myself."

Shortest match and Federer's 'golden set'

Evans, resurrecting his career after being without a ranking last year, pushed the 20-time Grand Slam champion when they met at the Australian Open in January but could not impose himself in what proved to be a miserable first appearance on Ashe.

The Briton did not look overawed by the occasion as he stepped out in the lunchtime New York heat, laughing with Federer and basketball legend Kobe Bryant - who was helping with the coin toss - at the net.

But the smiles soon turned to grimaces as he was beaten in one hour 20 minutes - the shortest completed men's match of the tournament

Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer did not drop a single point on his serve in the second set.

"In the locker room we call that a golden set," former player Jeff Tarango said on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary. "It's a golden serving set - it's so hard to serve a whole set without losing a point and we've just seen Roger Federer do it.

"Federer is definitely going to talk about it at dinner."

To further underline his dominance in that second set, Federer also hit 20 winners compared to none for Evans.

More to follow.