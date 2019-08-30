US Open: Karolina Pliskova beats Ons Jabeur to reach fourth round

  • From the section Tennis
Karolina Pliskova serves
Karolina Pliskova was runner-up at the US Open in 2016
US Open 2019
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep
Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

Third seed Karolina Pliskova overcame a mid-match blip to beat Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and reach the US Open fourth round.

The Czech had been a set and a break up before being taken to a decider, eventually winning 6-1 4-6 6-4.

Pliskova had appeared to be cruising before Jabeur took a medical timeout early in the second set and won five games in a row to make a match of it.

Pliskova will face Britain's Johanna Konta or China's Zhang Shuai next.

