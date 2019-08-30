US Open 2019: Roger Federer 'sick and tired' of scheduling questions

Roger Federer has won the US Open five times

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Roger Federer says he is "sick and tired" of being asked if he demands favourable scheduling after admitting he had a "competitive advantage" over Britain's Dan Evans.

The Swiss great, 38, won 6-2 6-2 6-1 against Evans, who said he felt fatigue during his second match in 24 hours.

Evans did not leave Flushing Meadows until about 6pm local time on Thursday, then faced Federer at noon on Friday.

"I don't remember that I asked for something," Federer said.

"I know there was a question about having a preference. But that doesn't mean 'Roger asks, Roger gets'.

"I have heard this too often now. I'm sick and tired of it, that apparently I call the shots. The tournament and the TV stations do.

"We can give our opinion. That's what we do. But I'm still going to walk out even if they schedule me at 4am."

Evans, 29, looked a shadow of the player who tested Federer in their meeting at the Australian Open in January, going down in just one hour and 20 minutes on Arthur Ashe - the shortest completed men's match of the tournament.

The world number 58 bemoaned the short turnaround from his three-hour victory over French 25th seed Lucas Pouille, which he finished around 2:15pm on Thursday.

"Physically it was tough, and mentally you know you need to be on top form to beat Roger," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

"It's hard - I was the 12 o'clock match. The second match would have been a bit easier for me, but that's the way it's gone."

Evans, who said he did not ask for a later start, added: "I thought common sense would have prevailed a bit. But clearly not. It doesn't always work like that.

"Do you think a guy who's my ranking has any say in that? There are probably about four people in this tournament who have a say when they play. Maybe three."