US Open 2019: Coco Gauff to play Naomi Osaka after impressive second-round win

Coco Gauff was competing in only her sixth Grand Slam match

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for Live Guide.

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff is set for an intriguing US Open third-round match against defending champion Naomi Osaka after beating Timea Babos 6-2 4-6 6-4 on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 15-year-old, who came to prominence at Wimbledon, and the Hungarian world 112 produced a superb spectacle.

Gauff broke three times in the opening set before Babos fought back to level.

In a third set of lung-bursting rallies, Gauff crucially broke in the 10th game to seal victory.

The American is back on court on Friday for a doubles match and said that she would think about the match against Japanese world number one Osaka on Saturday - the day of their encounter.

She also paid tribute to Babos for her part in a thrilling match, saying: "Timea played so good and I'm so happy to get through.

"I was tested a lot. We both just tested each other. If I didn't win the last point maybe she would have won the match."