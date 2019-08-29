US Open 2019: Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski through to second round

Jamie Murray (right) and Neal Skupski are seeded 15th at the US Open

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

British duo Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski are through to the second round of the US Open after a straight-set victory in the men's doubles.

The pair beat American duo Robert Galloway and Nathaniel Lammons 6-3 6-2 in one hour and four minutes.

The Britons face Ricardas Berankis and Juan Ignacio Londero or Maxime Cressy and Keegan Smith in the second round.

Scot Murray, 33, has lifted a doubles title every year at Flushing Meadows since 2016.

He won the men's doubles with Bruno Soares in 2016 and the mixed doubles in 2017 with Martina Hingis and in 2018 with Bethanie Mattek-Sands.