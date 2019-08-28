US Open 2019: Johanna Konta & Dan Evans to play on Thursday after rain delays matches

Johanna Konta has never been past the fourth round at the US Open in six attempts

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Britons Johanna Konta and Dan Evans will play their US Open second-round matches on Thursday after Wednesday's matches on the uncovered outside courts were cancelled because of rain.

British number one Konta and opponent Margarita Gasparyan were due to kick off the day's play on Grandstand.

The pair finally came out on to court just before 22:30 BST to begin their warm-up before the rain started again.

British men's number two Evans will play world number 27 Lucas Pouille.

All the day matches on the covered show courts were completed.

On Arthur Ashe, five-time winner Roger Federer came from a set down to beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 3-6 6-2 6-3 6-4, while women's third seed Karolina Pliskova reached the third round with a 6-1 6-4 win over Mariam Bolkvadze.

Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori secured a 6-2 4-6 6-3 7-5 victory over American Bradley Klahn in the opening match on Louis Armstrong before fifth seed Elina Svitolina saw off two-time women's champion Venus Williams 6-4 6-4.

Former finalist Madison Keys, seeded 10th, secured a 6-4 6-1 win over China's Lin Zhu to book her spot in round three.

The night matches involving defending men's champion Novak Djokovic, six-time women's champion Serena Williams and French Open winner Ashleigh Barty were due to be played from 00:00 BST, under the roof if necessary.

The full schedule for day four has yet to be released by the organisers.