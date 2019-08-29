US Open 2019: Dan Evans to face Roger Federer, Johanna Konta also into third round

Dan Evans also reached the US Open third round in 2013 and 2016 - but has never gone beyond that stage

Dan Evans set up another Grand Slam meeting with Roger Federer by beating French 25th seed Lucas Pouille in the US Open second round.

The British number two, 29, dug deep to overcome an out-of-sorts Pouille in a 6-4 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 win.

Meanwhile, Johanna Konta made an impressive statement as she swatted aside unseeded Russian Margarita Gasparyan in 54 minutes.

The British number one, 28, hit 24 winners in an emphatic 6-1 6-0 victory.

Evans, now 58th in the world after being unranked last year, impressively punished Pouille in the opening two sets, then recovered well after losing his way in the third.

Federer, who beat Evans at the Australian Open in January, lies in wait on Friday.

Evans was praised by the Swiss great after the Briton pushed him in a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 second-round defeat in Melbourne and has another opportunity to test him further in New York.

Federer, 38, said it was like "playing in the mirror a little bit" and then went on to invite Evans to practise with him in Switzerland before the French Open.

Federer has made slow starts in his opening wins over Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal and Damir Dzumhur, looking a shadow of his usual self in poor first sets.

Johanna Konta hit 24 winners to Margarita Gasparyan's three in her second-round victory

