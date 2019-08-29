US Open 2019: Alexander Zverev defeats Frances Tiafoe in five-set battle

Alexander Zverev's best Grand Slam displays have come at the French Open, where he has twice reached the quarter-finals

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev was taken to a deciding set for a second successive match as he saw off American Frances Tiafoe 6-3 3-6 6-2 2-6 6-3 in the US Open second round.

The German, who has yet to advance past the third round at Flushing Meadows, fired down 21 aces but made 52 unforced errors in a match where the momentum swung from one player to the other.

Zverev said: "If it goes the distance. then I'm ready.

"I'd like easier matches though."

The 22-year-old, who beat Radu Albot in the first round, added: "Frances gave me an unbelievable fight today."

Zverev will play either Slovenian Aljaz Bedene or French 29th seed Benoit Paire in the third round.

Elsewhere, Belgian 15th seed David Goffin, who reached the final at Cincinnati recently, defeated Gregoire Barrere 6-2 6-2 6-2 and plays Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round.