Roger Federer beats Damir Dzumhur to reach US Open third round

Roger Federer
Five-time champion Federer hasn't won a US Open title since 2008
US Open 2019
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep
Roger Federer came from a set down to beat Damir Dzumhur 3-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 under the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof to reach the US Open third round.

The world number three hit 17 unforced errors in losing the first set.

But the Swiss five-time champion dominated the remainder of the match to defeat Bosnian world number 99 Dzumhur.

Victory for the 38-year-old sets up a third-round match against either Britain's Dan Evans or Frenchman Lucas Pouille at Flushing Meadows.

More to follow.

