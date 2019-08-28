US Open 2019: Nick Kyrgios says 'ATP is pretty corrupt'

Nick Kyrgios (right) was warned by umpire James Keothavong on Tuesday for his conduct during his US Open first-round match

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Nick Kyrgios says the ATP is "pretty corrupt" and added he is not worried about being suspended from the sport.

The world number 30 was fined $113,000 (£92,580) for his behaviour at the Cincinnati Masters, including swearing at umpire Fergus Murphy.

The ATP is yet to decide whether he has committed a "major offence" which could lead to a further fine or suspension.

"I was fined $113k for what?" the Australian said after beating Steve Johnson in the US Open first round.

"Why are we talking about something that happened three weeks ago, when I just chopped up someone first round of a US Open?"

There were five separate incidents of unsportsmanlike conduct during his Cincinnati third-round defeat by Karen Khachanov, earlier in August.

The Australian walked off court against the wishes of Murphy after losing the second set, he slammed two racquets on the floor in a corridor and in the third set engaged in repeated disputes with the umpire.

Asked if the fine had affected him, Kyrgios said: "Not at all. The ATP is pretty corrupt anyway, so I'm not fussed about it at all."

An ATP statement said Kyrgios' latest comments will be "assessed under the player major offence provision under ATP rules".

The statement added: "A determination will be made by Gayle David Bradshaw, executive vice-president, rules and competition, following an investigation as required by ATP rules."

A decision is likely to be made after the US Open.

In May, Kyrgios was fined after he kicked a bottle, threw down his racquet and hurled a chair before defaulting in the final set of a match at the Italian Open. A month later, he was fined £13,766 for unsportsmanlike behaviour at Queen's.

Back in 2016 he received an eight-week ban for his behaviour at the Shanghai Masters when his efforts were questioned during defeat by Mischa Zverev.

During Tuesday's match at Flushing Meadows, Kyrgios received a code violation for swearing and clashed with umpire James Keothavong for allowing spectators to enter the stadium while he was serving.