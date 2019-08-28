US Open 2019: Johanna Konta and Dan Evans to lead British fight on day three

Johanna Konta has never been past the fourth round at the US Open in six attempts

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep

Johanna Konta and Dan Evans - Britain's remaining players in the US Open singles - face first-time opponents in the second round on Wednesday.

British number one Konta, who opened with a win over Daria Kasatkina, faces Margarita Gasparyan (16:00 BST).

British number two Evans has a tough test against world number 27 Lucas Pouille in the men's draw.

Defending men's champion Novak Djokovic is up against Juan Ignacio Londero.

Before that five-time champion Roger Federer, who last won the title in 2008, plays Bosnia-Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur in one of the two early matches inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The other match sees women's third seed and 2016 finalist Karolina Pliskova take on Georgia's Mariam Bolkvadze.

Serena Williams, a six-time champion and last year's runner-up, is last up on the main court where she faces fellow American Catherine McNally.

After her first-round win over Maria Sharapova, Williams, 37, revealed she had been tweaking her game in the build-up to this tournament.

"I've been working on a lot of new things," she said. "I don't really talk about what I've been working on so much. I definitely have been working on a lot of new stuff to incorporate in my game."

Other highlights on day three include two Louis Armstrong Stadium matches - fifth seed Elina Svitolina against two-time champion Venus Williams, and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty facing world number 73 Lauren Davis.