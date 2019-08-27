Andy Murray beats Norbert Gombos in Mallorca

Murray served six aces in his second-round match

Britain's Andy Murray continued his recovery from hip surgery with a 6-3 6-4 win over Slovakian Norbert Gombos at the Rafa Nadal Open in Mallorca.

The second-round Challenger Tour match did not begin under the lights until shortly after 10pm local time.

Wildcard Murray lost his serve once in each set but covered the court well against the world number 115, seeded three.

He won in one hour, 43 minutes and will play Matteo Viola in the third round.

In his third tournament since returning to singles following his surgery in January, Murray began his first Challenger Tour event for 14 years with a routine 6-0 6-1 win over 17-year-old Imran Sibille on Monday.

He was given more of a test by the unusual short, flat groundstrokes of 29-year-old Gombos, who reached his first ATP Tour quarter-final at the recent Citi Open, losing to eventual winner Nick Kyrgios.

Murray saved a break point in a high-calibre rally at 0-1 in the second set and another at 2-1, with Gombos unable to consistently match the precision of his illustrious three-time Grand Slam-winning opponent.

But after two fine winners in the seventh game, Gombos then broke Murray to level at 4-4, only to hand the break back immediately when he netted a forehand.

A cross-court forehand gave Murray three match points and he needed only one as he moved through to a meeting with Italian Viola, the world number 240.