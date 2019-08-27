Damian Steiner: Wimbledon final chair umpire sacked by ATP

The Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer lasted four hours 57 minutes

Damian Steiner - the chair umpire for July's Wimbledon men's singles final - has been sacked by the ATP for giving media interviews without permission.

The 44-year-old gave a series of interviews in his native Argentina.

Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3) in the final, which was the longest in Wimbledon history.

In a statement, the ATP said Steiner had committed "multiple breaches" of its policy related to interviews.

"Following an internal review, Steiner was found to have conducted multiple media interviews without seeking the required authorisation from an ATP supervisor," the statement said.

"In addition, much of the content of Steiner's media interviews were a direct violation of the standard protocol in place whereby officials must refrain from discussing specific incidents or matches, individual players, other officials, or rules, in the interest of maintaining impartiality at all times."