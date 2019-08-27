US Open 2019: Kyle Edmund loses in five sets to Pablo Andujar in first round

Kyle Edmund
Kyle Edmund was the 30th seed at the US Open
US Open 2019
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep
British number one Kyle Edmund made a first-round exit from the US Open for a second successive year after losing a five-set marathon to Pablo Andujar.

Edmund, seeded 30th, fought back from behind to take a fluctuating match into a decider.

But his service game deserted him in the final set as Spaniard Andujar won 3-6 7-6 (7-1) 7-5 5-7 6-2 in more than four hours.

Johanna Konta and Dan Evans are now the only Britons left in the singles.

More to follow.

