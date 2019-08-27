US Open 2019: Serena Williams beats Maria Sharapova 6-1 6-1 to reach second round

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova have won 28 Grand Slams between them

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

Serena Williams made the perfect return to the US Open after last year's controversial final by thrashing her long-time rival Maria Sharapova.

Williams, 37, won 6-1 6-1 in a first-round meeting which ended up lasting just 59 minutes.

Twelve months ago, Williams called the umpire "a cheat" and "a liar" as she lost to Naomi Osaka.

But the mood was rather different as she beat the 32-year-old Russian for the 19th time in a row.

Eighth seed Williams, who is bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title and a first since returning from giving birth two years ago, broke Sharapova's serve five times as she eased into the second round at Flushing Meadows.

"Obviously I'm going against a player who has won five Grand Slams and reached the final of even more so I knew it would be tough," the American said.

"I was super intense and super focused because it was an incredibly tough draw.

"Whenever I come up against her I play my best tennis."

More to follow.