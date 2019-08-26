US Open: Karolina Pliskova through to second round in New York

Karolina Pliskova
Karolina Pliskova reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in July
US Open 2019
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep
Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

World number three Karolina Pliskova battled into the second round of the US Open in a topsy-turvy straight-set victory over Tereza Martincova.

Pliskova beat her Czech compatriot 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (7-3) in a match that saw 12 breaks of serve, excluding both tie-breaks.

The 27-year-old, who reached the final at Flushing Meadows in 2016, will play Mariam Bolkvadze or Bernarda Pera next.

Elsewhere, world number two Ashleigh Barty is a set down to Zarina Diyas.

