US Open 2019: Harriet Dart beaten by Ana Bogdan in first round

British number three Harriet Dart hit 22 unforced errors in the defeat

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

Briton Harriet Dart's first appearance in the US Open main draw ended in a straight-set defeat in the first round.

The 23-year-old lost 6-3 6-1 to Romanian fellow qualifier Ana Bogdan.

Dart was one of four Britons in action on day one of the final Grand Slam of the year, with Johanna Konta, Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie all playing.

World number 139 Dart, who had come through three rounds of qualifying, sent a forehand into the net on 26-year-old Bogdan's third match point.