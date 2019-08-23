Harriet Dart: Briton in US Open main draw for first time

  • From the section Tennis
Harriet Dart
There were 36 break points in this topsy-turvy match in New York but Harriet Dart came out on top
US Open 2019
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep
Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

Great Britain's Harriet Dart is through to the main draw of the US Open for the first time following victory over Chinese teenager Wang Xiyu.

Dart, 23, won 6-2 5-7 6-3 in a tense final qualifying match in New York which involved 36 break points.

The British number three converted two of 11 break points in the first set but Wang broke late for a third time to win the second.

Dart recovered well and won the last four games in the final set.

The world number 140 joins British number one Johanna Konta in the women's main draw but compatriots Heather Watson and Katie Swan lost in the first round of qualifying.

Dart reached the third round at Wimbledon this year and qualified for the Australian Open in January.

The US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, starts on Monday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you