US Open 2019: Briton Harriet Dart one win from main draw

Harriet Dart reached the third round of Wimbledon in July

US Open 2019 Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 Aug - 8 Sep Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

Great Britain's Harriet Dart reached the final qualifying round at the US Open after beating America's Hailey Baptiste 7-5 6-4.

Dart, 23, will play China's 18-year-old Wang Xiyu in New York on Friday as she attempts to qualify for the main draw of the US Open for the first time.

Ranked 140 in the world, Dart overcame Baptiste in one hour and 40 minutes.

Britain's James Ward was beaten 6-4 6-3 by Argentina's Marco Trungelliti in the second qualifying round.