US Open draw: Williams drawn to play Sharapova in first round

Serena Williams beat Maria Sharapova in straight sets in the 2015 Australian Open final in Melbourne

Serena Williams will play Maria Sharapova in the first round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Britain's Johanna Konta faces Daria Kasatkina of Russia while Kyle Edmund will play Spain's Pablo Andujar.

Dan Evans faces Adrian Mannarino of France while Cameron Norrie will take on a qualifier.

Novak Djokovic begins his title defence against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena while 2018 women's champion Naomi Osaka plays Anna Blinkova of Russia.

Elsewhere in the men's draw, Spain's Rafael Nadal will play Australian John Millman while 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will face a qualifier.

In the women's draw, 15-year-old Coco Gauff, who beat Venus Williams on her way to reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon last month, will play Russia's Anastasia Potapova. Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will take on a qualifier.

More to follow.