Andy Murray to play in Rafael Nadal's ATP Challenger event

Andy Murray lost his first singles match since hip surgery to France's Richard Gasquet at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati

Andy Murray will continue his singles comeback by playing in the Rafa Nadal Open in Mallorca starting on Monday.

Murray has played in two ATP Tour events and will now compete on the second tier Challenger Tour for the first time since 2005.

The 32-year-old Scot was already due to play two events in China at the end of September, but had hinted that he may add more to his schedule.

Nadal will not be present at his own event as it clashes with the US Open.

Murray pulled out of the doubles in New York to concentrate on his singles career as he steps up his recovery from hip surgery.

He has lost both of his singles matches so far in his comeback, falling to France's Richard Gasquet in Cincinnati and American Tennys Sandgren in Winston-Salem on Monday.