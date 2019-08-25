US Open 2019: Try our tennis tantrums quiz

2019 US Open Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 26 August-8 September Coverage: Live text and radio commentary on selected matches on the BBC Sport website and app

Last year's US Open women's final was marred by Serena Williams' outburst at the umpire, when she called him a "liar" and "thief" after he docked her a game.

With Australian Nick Kyrgios being fined $113,000 (£93,254) for five separate incidents of unsportsmanlike conduct earlier this month, players' on-court behaviour is under the spotlight once again.

From racquet-smashing to rants, how much can you remember about some of tennis' most dramatic tantrums?

Keep your cool and try our quiz.