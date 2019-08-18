Cincinnati Masters: Madison Keys defeats Svetlana Kuznetsova to win women's title

Victory takes Madison Keys back into the world top 10

American Madison Keys defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova in straight sets to win the Cincinnati Masters title in Ohio.

Keys, 24, defeated the Russian two-time Grand Slam champion 7-5 7-6 (7-5) to win her second title of the season.

Broken in her opening service game, Keys rallied to win four consecutive games and claim the first set.

In her first hard court final since finishing as runner-up at the 2017 US Open, the world number 18 again fought back from 5-3 down in the second set.

Russian 23-year-old Daniil Medvedev plays Belgium's David Goffin in the men's final later on Sunday.

Keys, who won also won the Charleston Open in April, returns to the world top 10 with her latest win.