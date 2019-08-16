Andy Murray & Feliciano Lopez lose to Jamie Murray & Neal Skupski at Cincinnati Masters

Andy Murray (left) and brother Jamie (right) partnered up for the Washington Open men's doubles earlier in August

Andy Murray will switch attention back to his singles comeback after losing to older brother Jamie in the Cincinnati Masters quarter-finals.

In the second meeting of the Scottish brothers' careers, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski beat Andy Murray and Feliciano Lopez won 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 10-4.

A tight match went the way of the doubles specialists when Spaniard Lopez, 35, lost his way on serve.

Murray and Skupski face Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek in the semi-finals.

Andy Murray will play singles at next week's ATP event in Winston-Salem before considering entering a tournament on the Challenger Tour during the US Open.

The former world number one, who had career-saving hip surgery in January and made his singles comeback on Monday, will not play at Flushing Meadows later this month.

The 2012 champion had intended to play doubles in New York but said "doubles is done for me for the time being".

The 32-year-old has taken the final wildcard for next week's event in Winston-Salem.