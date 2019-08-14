Cincinnati Masters: Jamie Murray could face Andy Murray in men's doubles quarter-finals

Andy Murray (left) and brother Jamie (right) partnered up for the Washington Open men's doubles earlier in August

Jamie Murray could face brother Andy in the men's doubles quarter-finals at the Cincinnati Masters after he and Neal Skupski defeated French pair Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

British duo Murray and Skupski beat the fifth-seeded Australian Open champions 6-3 6-3 in the second-round match.

Andy and Feliciano Lopez must defeat Americans Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock on Thursday to reach the last eight.

The Murray brothers played together at the Washington Open earlier in August.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy, 32, and Spanish partner Lopez were crowned champions at Queen's Club in June and beat fourth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the first round.

The two-time Wimbledon champion made his singles comeback from hip surgery in Cincinnati on Monday, losing to Richard Gasquet.