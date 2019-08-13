Cincinnati Masters: Kyle Edmund beaten by Daniil Medvedev for second time in six days

Kyle Edmund playing at the Cincinnati Masters
Edmund had two straight wins over Medvedev before the Russian beat him twice in a week

Kyle Edmund lost to Daniil Medvedev for the second time in six days as the British number one was knocked out of the Cincinnati Masters.

Edmund, 24, suffered a 6-2 7-5 loss on Tuesday after a straight-set defeat at last week's Rogers Cup in Montreal.

World number 30 Edmund, who had won their two matches before last week, led the Russian 5-3 in the second set.

World number eight Medvedev, 23, will now face Benoit Paire of France in the second round.

