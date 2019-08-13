Andy Murray and Feliciano Lopez through to last 16 of doubles in Cincinnati

Lopez and Murray won Queen's in June

Britain's Andy Murray and Spain's Feliciano Lopez are through to the last 16 of the men's doubles at the Cincinnati Masters.

They beat Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horia Tecau 3-6 6-3 10-3.

On Monday, Murray played his first singles match since career-saving hip surgery in January - a 6-4 6-4 loss to France's Richard Gasquet.

The Scot, 32, says he will not play singles at the US Open this month, but will play doubles and mixed doubles.

The former world number one returned to competitive action in the Queen's doubles in June - going on to win the tournament alongside Lopez - and has played in four subsequent doubles events.

He and Lopez face American pair Ryan Harrison and Jack Sock in the next round on Wednesday.

British number one Kyle Edmund begins his Cincinnati campaign against Russia's Daniil Medvedev later on Tuesday.