US Open: Coco Gauff handed wildcard for Flushing Meadows

Coco Gauff announced herself to the world when she beat former world number one Venus Williams at Wimbledon in July

American teenager Coco Gauff has been awarded a wildcard for the women's singles at the US Open this month.

Gauff, 15, became the youngest player in the Open era to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon, beating former world number one Venus Williams en route to the fourth round.

The 2011 champion Sam Stosur will join Gauff in the main draw at the US Open after also accepting a wildcard.

The tournament begins at Flushing Meadows in New York on 26 August.