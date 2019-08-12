Andy Murray beaten by Richard Gasquet on return to singles competition
Andy Murray was beaten by Richard Gasquet in his first singles match since hip resurfacing surgery in round one of the Cincinnati Masters.
The British former world number one lost 6-4 6-4 to France's Gasquet.
Murray 32, lost in the first round of the Australian Open in January and broke down in tears amid fears a hip injury may end his career.
After recovering from surgery, three-time Grand Slam champion Murray has played in five doubles events.
