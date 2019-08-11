Rogers Cup: Bianca Andreescu wins title as Serena Williams retires injured

Serena Williams retired with a back injury in the final of the the Rogers Cup in Toronto, handing the title to Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu.

Williams, 37, was left in tears after suffering back spasms as 19-year-old Andreescu comforted her courtside.

The American was a break down in the first set when she withdrew.

"I'm sorry I couldn't do it today, I tried," said 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams. "It's been a tough year, but we'll keep going."

Andreescu, who won at Indian Wells earlier this year, becomes the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup women's singles title since 1969.

More to follow.