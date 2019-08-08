Rogers Cup: Simona Halep eases into last eight in Toronto
-
- From the section Tennis
Wimbledon champion Simona Halep eased into the quarter-finals of the Rogers Cup in Toronto with a straight-set victory over Svetlana Kuznetsova.
Romanian fourth seed Halep, who won her second Grand Slam at SW19 last month, won 6-2 6-1 in one hour seven minutes.
Meanwhile, Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova beat Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-3 7-5 to set up a last-eight meeting with Canada's Bianca Andreescu.
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina and American Sofia Kenin also progressed.
American 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams faces Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova later, while world number one Naomi Osaka takes on Poland's Iga Swiatek.