World number one Ashleigh Barty loses to Sofia Kenin in Rogers Cup

Ashleigh Barty is the first Australian woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1976 to be world number one

World number one Ashleigh Barty lost to American Sofia Kenin in the second round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

The French Open champion was beaten 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 in one hour 56 minutes in her first match since a fourth-round defeat by Alison Riske at Wimbledon.

The Australian, 23, forced a first set tie-break from 5-3 down but Kenin took the second with three breaks of serve.

World number 29 Kenin then broke twice to race 4-1 ahead in the deciding set before seeing out a surprise victory.

The 20-year-old will play either Dayana Yastremska - who beat British number one Johanna Konta on Monday - or Victoria Azarenka in the third round.

Also on Tuesday, Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro defeated Venus Williams 6-4 6-2 to set up a second round match against Anett Kontaveit.

Estonian Kontaveit, seeded 19th, recovered from a set down to beat Russia's Maria Sharapova 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Meanwhile, Sharapova's 22-year-old compatriot Daria Kasatkina overcame German world number 13 Angelique Kerber to reach the second round, winning 0-6 6-2 6-4.

Japan's world number two Naomi Osaka, chasing Barty's world number one ranking in Toronto, plays German Tatjana Maria on Wednesday.