Dan Evans through to main Rogers Cup draw in Montreal

Evans has a career-high ranking of 41

British number two Dan Evans qualified for the main draw of the Rogers Cup in Montreal with a 6-3 6-3 victory against Spain's Marcel Granollers.

The 29-year-old world number 51 beat the world number 103 in their only previous match in Sydney two years ago.

He wrapped up another win in an hour and 21 minutes to ensure three British players in the main draw.

Kyle Edmund faces Washington finalist Nick Kyrgios while Cameron Norrie will take on Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.