Washington Open: Kyle Edmund beats Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to reach quarter-finals

Victory marked Edmund's first over former world number five Tsonga

British number one Kyle Edmund reached the quarter-finals of the Washington Open for the first time with a three-set win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Edmund, 24, came from behind to beat the Frenchman 4-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours 23 minutes.

The 13th seed will play Canada's eighth seed Milos Raonic or Germany's Peter Gojowczyk in the last eight.

Edmund is aiming to become the first Briton to reach a singles final in Washington since Andy Murray in 2006.

On that occasion, now three-time Grand Slam champion Murray lost to France's Arnaud Clement, while Tim Henman was the last British winner of the tournament in 2003.

Tsonga, 34, went a break up early in the opening set and managed to hold on to the advantage despite scuppering four further break points.

The second set stayed on serve but while world number 34 Edmund twice held break point in the fourth game, it wasn't until the eighth that he finally broke Tsonga's serve before taking the set.

Edmund broke Tsonga again early in the decider before the remainder of the set stayed with the serve, Edmund wrapping up the victory on his first match point.