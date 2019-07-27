Coco Gauff wins in Washington Open qualifying on return after Wimbledon

Media playback is not supported on this device The story of the women's Championship at Wimbledon

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff returned to court for the first time since her memorable Wimbledon run with a win in Washington Open qualifying.

The 15-year-old, who beat Venus Williams on her way to the last 16 at the All England Club, won 6-4 6-2 against fellow American Maegan Manasse.

Gauff will next play either eighth seed Hiroko Kuwata of Japan or fellow American Maria Sanchez.

Another win will see Gauff reach the third main draw of her career.

Although now ranked 143rd in the world after her Wimbledon exploits, she was unsure whether she would even get into Washington qualifying because she had to use her pre-Wimbledon ranking of 313th to gain entry.

Gauff was the youngest woman to reach the second week of Wimbledon since Jennifer Capriati in 1991.