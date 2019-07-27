Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev loses to Nikoloz Basilashvili

Nikoloz Basilashvili, who has won nine straight matches in Hamburg, earned his second career win over a top five player

Home favourite Alexander Zverev missed out on his first Hamburg Open final as defending champion Nikoloz Basilashvili fought back from facing two match points to edge an epic semi-final.

Georgian fourth seed Basilashvili recovered to win 6-4 4-6 7-6 (7-5) in three hours and seven minutes.

Basilashvili, 27, will face either Russian Andrey Rublev or Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday's final.

Hamburg-born Zverev led 5-3 in the decider but could not take his chances.

The world number five, whose split with coach Ivan Lendl was announced by the eight-time Grand Slam winner before Friday's quarter-final win against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, was aiming to reach his third final in 2019.