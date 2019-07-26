Dan Evans loses to Reilly Opelka at the Atlanta Open

The power of Opelka, who is six feet and 11 inches tall, was too much for Evans

British number three Dan Evans missed out on a spot in the Atlanta Open semi-finals after a straight-set loss to big-serving American Reilly Opelka.

Opelka, 21, hit 23 aces on his way to a 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 victory.

After edging the first set, Opelka fought back from 15-40 to break world number 55 Evans's serve for a 6-5 lead in the second and served out the match to love.

Opelka, ranked 57th, meets Australian Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals.

De Minaur, 20, progressed after compatriot Bernard Tomic retired as he trailed 6-2 3-0 after just 39 minutes.

Tomic, 26, called for the trainer at the end of the first set - seemingly indicating he felt pain in his torso when serving - and eventually decided he could not continue any more.

Earlier this month, Tomic was fined his full Wimbledon prize money of £45,000 for not meeting the "required professional standard" during his 58-minute first-round defeat by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.