Atlanta Open: Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans reach quarter-finals

Cameron Norrie playing at the Atlanta Open
Cameron Norrie is currently ranked 54 in the world - just one place ahead of Dan Evans

British pair Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans both won at the Atlanta Open on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals.

Norrie, 23, enjoyed a straight-sets victory over South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo, with the British number two beating the world number 117 6-3 6-4.

Evans, ranked one place below Norrie at 55, then triumphed in a hard-fought match with world number 42 Radu Albot.

The 29-year-old, who reached the third round at Wimbledon this month, beat the Moldovan 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 6-2.

Norrie will now face Alexei Popyrin for a place in the last four after the 19-year-old Australian upset world number 39 Pierre-Hugues Herbert, beating the Frenchman 7-5 6-3.

Evans will play the winner of the last-16 match between Reilly Opelka and American number one John Isner, who won last year's Atlanta Open.

