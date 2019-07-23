Atlanta Open: Dan Evans beats Jason Jung to reach round two

  • From the section Tennis
Britain's Dan Evans
Dan Evans did not face a single break point in his victory over Jason Jung

British number three Dan Evans coasted into the second round of the Atlanta Open with a 6-1 6-1 win against Taiwanese qualifier Jason Jung.

The 29-year-old world number 55, who reached the third round at Wimbledon this month, needed only 57 minutes to beat the 30-year-old world number 138.

In the pair's first meeting, Evans, seeking his maiden ATP title, served out to win on his third match point.

He plays American Tennys Sandgren or Moldovan sixth seed Radu Albot next.

