Wimbledon 2019: Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei win women's doubles title

Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei beat top seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic to reach the final of the women's doubles

Czech Barbora Strycova and Chinese Taipei's Hsieh Su-wei defeated Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and China's Yifan Xu in straight sets to win the Wimbledon women's doubles title on Centre Court.

Third seeds Strycova, a singles semi-finalist, and partner Hsieh triumphed 6-2 6-4 in one hour and six minutes.

Following a first Grand Slam title for the pair, Strycova, 33, moves to number one in the women's doubles rankings.

Earlier, Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan claimed the mixed doubles title.

Croat Dodig, 34, and Taiwanese Chan, 29, prevailed 6-2 6-3 against Sweden's Robert Lindstedt and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in one hour and 10 minutes.

Crowned French Open champions in June, the eighth seeds dominated the first set and secured the decisive break in the eighth game of the second set.