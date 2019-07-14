Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in Wimbledon final-set tie-break thriller

From the section

Novak Djokovic saved two championship points to retain his Wimbledon title with a thrilling final-set tie-break win over Roger Federer.

On a Centre Court, with an atmosphere that felt at times more akin to football than tennis, Djokovic won 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 13-12 (7-3).

The Serbian world number one has now won 16 Grand Slam titles.

The clock hit four hours 57 minutes when Federer scooped a shot high to hand Djokovic victory.

"It's quite unreal," Djokovic said after winning his fifth Wimbledon title.

Federer, who at 37 was chasing a record-equalling ninth Wimbledon singles title, added: "It was a great match, it was long, it had everything. Novak, congratulations, man, that was crazy."

