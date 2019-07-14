Wimbledon 2019: Aniek van Koot & Diede de Groot win women's wheelchair doubles

From the section

Diede de Groot (left) and Aniek van Koot also contested the women's wheelchair singles final on Saturday

Dutch pair Aniek van Koot and Diede de Groot have won the Wimbledon women's wheelchair doubles title, beating compatriot Marjolein Buis and Italy's Giulia Capocci in straight sets.

Van Koot, 28, and De Groot, 22, won 6-1 6-1 in one hour and three minutes.

On Saturday, Van Koot beat partner De Groot in the wheelchair singles final.

Asked about her twin success, Van Koot said: "Who would have imagined that? I never would. It's been a wonderful weekend."