Wimbledon 2019: Britain's Andy Lapthorne beaten in straight sets in quad wheelchair final

Britain's Andy Lapthorne was beaten in straight sets by Australia's Dylan Alcott in Wimbledon's first quad wheelchair singles final.

Top seed Alcott, now a nine-time Grand Slam singles champion, won 6-0 6-2 in 50 minutes.

Lapthorne and Alcott, both 28, won the quad doubles title on Friday.

"Dylan was far too good, he's probably the best player I've ever played," said Lapthorne, who was out for four months with a broken wrist before Wimbledon.

"If he's on like that and I'm not, then fair play to him. I'm trying so hard right now not to do an Andy Murray [and cry].

"I thought my career was over after Australia, and even though I got my behind kicked, hopefully next year I can come back and put on a better show."

Quad wheelchair tennis made its competitive debut at Wimbledon this year having appeared as an exhibition event in 2018.

"Andy is an absolute legend, but more important he is a great bloke," said Alcott.

"To come out at Wimbledon and get to play on the grass, for a kid who grew up in a wheelchair, it was a dream come true."