Wimbledon 2019: Andy Lapthorne & Dylan Alcott win first quad wheelchair doubles title

Wimbledon 2019 on the BBC Event: Wheelchair competitions Venue: All England Club Dates: 11-14 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app from Thursday, with Saturday and Sunday finals live from 11:00 on BBC Two.

Britain's Andy Lapthorne and Australian partner Dylan Alcott have won the first quad wheelchair doubles title at Wimbledon.

Lapthorne and Alcott beat American David Wagner and Japan's Koji Sugeno 6-2 7-6 (7-4) in one hour 26 minutes.

Quad wheelchair tennis is making its competitive debut at Wimbledon having appeared as an exhibition event last year.

"It means absolutely everything," said Lapthorne, 28.

Lapthorne and Alcott will contest Saturday's quad singles final.

"Tomorrow we go up against each other and I hope everyone comes out to support so we can get this sport out there and on TV more often," Lapthorne told BBC TV.

Two-time Paralympic silver medallist Lapthorne and Alcott - now a 12-time Grand Slam champion across both singles and doubles - went an early break up and never looked like relinquishing their lead in the first set.

The second set proved more tricky as the first eight games went with the serve, before they finally broke Wagner and Sugeno, only to have their own serve broken immediately.

But they sealed the title - and Wimbledon history - on a tie-break.

Well done to David and Koji and thanks everyone for coming. I dreamed of playing here, it's full, and tomorrow we will play on an even bigger court," said Lapthorne.

"Thanks so much for being here. It means the world to me. It means absolutely everything. This, for me, is the world.

"Thanks to my team that have put up with me, thanks to the All England Club for the wildcard and believing in me and thanks to Dylan for playing alongside me."