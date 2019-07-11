Wimbledon 2019: Evan Hoyt's dream ends in quarter-finals

Media playback is not supported on this device Dodig and Chan complete straight-set win over GB's Hoyt and Silva

Evan Hoyt's hopes of reaching a Wimbledon semi-final are over after defeat in the mixed doubles with partner Eden Silva.

The unseeded Britons lost 7-5 7-6 (7-5) to eighth seeds Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan of Taiwan.

Hoyt and Silva beat Belgian Joran Vliegen and Saisai Zheng of China 5-7 7-6 6-4 on the same court on Tuesday.

The British pair had beaten already accounted for 16th seeds Divij Sharan and Yingying Duan.

They also saw off Leander Paes and Sam Stosur in the first round.

Hoyt lost his first-round men's doubles match with partner Luke Johnson against Nicholas Monroe and Mischa Zverev, but since then his partnership with 23-year-old Silva clicked impressively as they reached the last eight.

Hoyt has won matches at Junior Wimbledon but before this year had never won at senior level at SW19.

Hoyt is the first Welsh player to win a senior match at Wimbledon since Sarah Loosemore in 1990 and the first to reach the quarters since Gerald Battrick in the men's doubles in 1975.