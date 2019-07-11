Wimbledon 2019: British pair lose mixed doubles quarter-final

Media playback is not supported on this device Dodig and Chan complete straight-set win over GB's Hoyt and Silva

British wild cards Evan Hoyt and Eden Silva lost to Croatian Ivan Dodig and Taiwanese Latisha Chan in the mixed doubles quarter-finals at Wimbledon despite leading in both sets.

Hoyt and Silva were broken twice late in the first set before they responded to take a 5-2 lead in the second.

Their opponents, French Open champions, fought back and then came from 4-0 down in a tie-break to win 7-5 7-6 (7-5).

The unseeded pair were the last Britons remaining in the draw.

Hoyt, competing at Wimbledon for the first time, suffered a shoulder injury and was out for over a year in 2016.

He became the first Welsh player to win a senior match at Wimbledon since Sarah Loosemore in 1990 and the first to reach the quarters since Gerald Battrick in the men's doubles in 1975.

Dodig and Chan, who won in Roland Garros for a second successive year in June, will take on the Netherlands' Wesley Koolhof and Czech Kveta Peschke in the semi-finals.