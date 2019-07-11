Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic has tough match against Roberto Bautista Agut - Boris Becker

Despite losing their past two meetings, Djokovic leads 7-3 in the head to head against Agut

Wimbledon men's semi-finals on the BBC Venue: All England Club Dates: 12 July Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app from 13:00 BST. Full details

Defending champion Novak Djokovic aims to reach another Wimbledon final by ending a two-match losing streak against debutant semi-finalist Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday.

Top seed Djokovic lost to the Spaniard, who is seeded 23rd, in Doha and Miami over three sets earlier this year.

The winner will meet Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final.

"He's been playing some very high-quality tennis in this tournament," 15-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic said.

Four-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic, bidding to reach his sixth SW19 final, has only dropped one set on his way to the last four.

Bautista Agut, 31, had to rearrange his stag party - booked for this week in Ibiza - after bettering his previous best performance in a Grand Slam when he reached the Australian Open quarter-finals in January.

Media playback is not supported on this device Five best shots from Novak Djokovic's big win over David Goffin

"It's a tough match for Novak," Boris Becker, a three-time Wimbledon champion and Djokovic's former coach, told BBC Sport.

"Roberto has beaten him twice this year already, he's not afraid of any name or of playing on Centre Court.

"He is one of the toughest players to play against because you really have to beat him, he's not going to lose it.

"If there is one player who leaves it all out there it is him. He is not the biggest server, he is not the most powerful, but he is smart and gives it his all.

"It could be a long match and I wouldn't be surprised to see a three or four hour battle. But I think Novak will find a way to win though."