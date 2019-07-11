Serena Williams beats Barbora Strycova to reach Wimbledon final

Serena Williams has reached a Grand Slam final for the 13th consecutive year

Serena Williams made light work of Barbora Strycova to reach the Wimbledon final and stand one win away from a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

The American was just too powerful for the Czech in a 6-1 6-2 win that set up a final against Romania's Simona Halep.

Williams, chasing an eighth singles title here, dominated throughout against Strycova, who at 33 was the oldest Grand Slam semi-final debutant.

The American, 37, wrapped up victory with just 59 minutes on the clock.

"It feels good to be back in the final," said Williams, who was runner-up to Angelique Kerber last year and will be appearing in the grass-court showpiece for an 11th time on Saturday.

Williams proves too much for debutant Strycova

Williams is aiming to draw level with Australian Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles title and also win her first major title since becoming a mum in September 2017.

In Strycova, she was facing a player she had met three times before without dropping a set.

And she was not going to spoil that record here, establishing breaks in the fourth and sixth games before taking the set with her 44th ace of the championships.

While Williams is a firm favourite on Centre Court, the crowd wanted to see more of a match and cheered every half chance, net cord or winner that went Strycova's way.

But despite the support, the world number 54 seemed lost in the occasion and unable to turn to the serve-and-volley game that had served her so well in the dismantling of British number one Johanna Konta in the quarter-finals.

She raised her arms ironically in celebration at winning a rare long rally for 0-15 when Williams was serving for the match but soon found herself shaking hands at the net after the American delivered a forehand winner on her first match point.

